Kim and Khourtney Kardashian Throw Candyland-Themed Birthday Party

With Kim's daughter North turning six over the weekend and Kourtney's second-eldest child Penelope set to turn seven in July, the famous mothers spared no expense when it came to the event - which was Candyland themed.





Taking to Instagram, mom-of-four Kim gave her 141 million followers a behind-the-scenes look into the shin-dig.

'Birthday party day,' she captioned the video as she welcomed fans into her $60 million Bel Air mansion.

'Candyland is the theme today for North's party,' she explained.

Kim continued to walk around her backyard - filled with a colorful footpath, in the style of the popular children's board game.

Happy Birthday kids! There were sweets everywhere at the lavish event

Follow the rainbow path! There was an exact replica of Lollipop Wood and a jumping castle

There was an exact replica of Lollipop Wood and a jumping castle to add to the fun.

And going the extra mile, Kim even hired a private Mr Softee ice-cream truck for all the kids (and adults) looking for an added sweet treat, something which even she enjoyed.

'Mr Softee is here!' exclaimed Kim on her Instagram Stories. 'Mine already melted. But, I'm in heaven.'

Something for all! In Lollipop Wood, there were lollies hanging from the ceiling

The ice-cream company drafted in to serve at the event struck a fair deal with the reality stars for the party, with their service including a $269 + tax package that saw them dish out any one item from their menu to the 50 guests for an hour.

The kids all appeared to be having a blast as they ate their treats, dancing to upbeat music as it blared through the sound system.

Grandma Kris Jenner made sure to be one of the first to arrive, seen looking after baby Chicago, one.

No expense spared! Everyone was treated to delicious cooling ices​​​​​​​

Kris stunned in a floral ensemble with large hooped earrings as she carried Chicago on her hip.

Earlier in the day, Kim took to social media to wish North a happy birthday.

She captioned: 'Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!'

Kim and Kanye West are also parents to Saint, three, Chicago, and Psalm, one-month.

Kourtney, who shares her children with Scott Disick, is also the mother of Mason, nine, and Reign, four.