Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Welcoming a Fourth Baby via a Surrogate

Kim and Kanye are reportedly expanding the family with a fourth baby via a surrogate and it's a boy.

According to US Weekly, Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, used the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago - who was born eleven months ago, on January 15.

The site reports that the couple had one more fertilised embryo left and the baby boy is due in May.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to and North, 5 and Saint, three, who were born without the aid of a surrogate.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian declined to comment to MailOnline.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last October, Kim was seen talking to her friend, Larsa Pippen, about her future family plans.

She said: 'Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven.'

She added she was reluctant, pointing out: '[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in.

'I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.'

Kim previously revealed her dream is to have four children, telling E! News last year: 'I don't think I could handle more than that.'

Speaking to ELLE in May 2018, Kim gushed about her first experience of surrogacy, explaining: 'The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.'

She also told PEOPLE that month: 'I would have maybe one more. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.

'I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, "Okay, this is the best decision I ever made."

'It’s a game changer, having to not go through every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.'

Kim kept the identity of her surrogate private, but fans got their first look at the woman who carried Chicago, named Lorena, in the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim first announced in December 2017 that she was using a surrogate on her family's reality show.

She was shown anxiously waiting while the woman tried to get pregnant.

Kim said: 'Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to carry my own babies' (pictured Chi and Saint)

She said at the time: 'Kanye and I are like, "what do we do? we can do nothing for nine months!

'I'm totally gonna forget, seriously, and then a month before we’re gonna get "Oh s**t we need to get a nursery!"'

She had later explained how they had no choice but to turn to surrogacy to add a sibling for Saint and North.

Kim suffered from health issues in her previous pregnancies, like preeclampsia (which causes high blood pressure) and placenta accreta (where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall).

She spoke on the show about how doctors advised her that having another natural pregnancy would not be safe for her health or the baby.

Kim said: 'Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to carry my own babies.'

'But getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more difficult of a situation than you could really could imagine.

'You have to make sure that their lifestyle is healthy, they have to go through psychological testing. But I think everything happens for a reason because the surrogate that I really love got approved.'

Speaking to The Real in November 2017, Kim said: 'I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family.'

An insider also told PEOPLE last year: 'Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby number four when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.'

Both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room when Chicago was born and Kim was the first person to have skin on skin contact with her baby.

Kim told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2013: 'After having her, [North], I would have a million. Kanye is on the same page.'

She also previously wrote on her website in 2017: 'I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life.

'My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us.

‘There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have.’

