Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Live Their Lives Separately

The couple - who married in 2014 and have four children together - weathered marital problems over the summer amid Kanye's ongoing mental health problems and his doomed bid for presidency.

The power couple are reportedly still together, but a source tells PEOPLE they 'very much live separate lives' currently.

'Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,' the insider adds.

The source says Kim and Kanye's lives 'don't overlap much' and Kim is happy focusing on the causes she's passionate about.

Indeed, Kim, 40, is keeping busy with numerous projects including her SKIMS clothing line and her legal work on prison reform.

Kanye, 43, appears to be laying low following his failed bid to become US president. He hasn't been active on Twitter since November 4.

And the rapper hasn't been publicly seen with the Kardashian family since Kim's 40th birthday celebrations in French Polynesia in October.

It seems he is keeping focused on his own creative projects, like his Yeezy brand and new music. Pusha T recently announced Kanye will be a producer on his forthcoming album.

The Graduation hitmaker as last pictured in public on November 20 driving his Lamborghini Urus around Calabasas where he has an office and studio.

When not in Los Angeles with his family, the Fade hitmaker stays at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, it's been an emotional week for Kim who had been campaigning to have the sentence of death row inmate Brandon Bernard commuted to life in prison. Bernard was convicted for his part in the murder of a couple in 1999 when he was a teenager.

Kim was one of several high-profile stars that appealed to President Donald Trump to commute Bernard's sentence, but he was executed on Thursday.

In a series of tweets throughout the day, the reality star expressed her anguish at hearing Bernard would still be put to death despite turning his life around in prison.

Kim and Kanye have had a turbulent year in their marriage.

In August, they took a 'make or break' trip with their children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two and Psalm, one, to the Dominican Republic and then Colorado, following weeks of speculation they were on the brink of divorce.

The trip came one week after the couple had marriage crisis talks, with Kim jetting to Wyoming to speak to her troubled husband of six years. They were pictured having a tense conversation in their car, Kim looking distraught and on the brink of tears.

At the time Kim also spoke out for the first time about her husband's bipolar disorder and asked the public for compassion and understanding about her 'brilliant yet complicated spouse'.

'Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.' she wrote on social media.

'He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,

'Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.

'That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.'

It came after weeks of Kanye's bizarre Twitter meltdowns, public overshares, and an emotionally charged presidential rally where he suggested that he and Kim once considered aborting their first child North.

Sources told PEOPLE at the time he launched his campaign in July that he was experiencing an episode amid his bipolar disorder.