Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Are Laughed at While Presenting at Emmys.. Find out Why!

She's been to the Emmys twice before but on Sunday she was a presenter at the awards show for the first time.





However, Kim Kardashian, who took to the stage with half-sister Kendall Jenner to present the award for outstanding competition series, didn't quite get the reaction she probably anticipated from the celebrity-filled audience at the Microsoft Theater.

The auditorium burst into laughter as Kim said: 'Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.'

'Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted,' added Kendall as the loud scoffing continued.

And almost immediately Twitter lit up with people talking about what appeared to be a very big snub for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars at television's equivalent of the Oscars.

'The audience at The Emmy's just laughed #KimKardashian & #KendallJenner off the stage,' one Twitter user wrote.

'Let us never forget that the entire Emmys crowd laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they described their show as “real,” “unscripted,” and “them being themselves,' said another.

While Kim and Kendall visibly reacted to the audience's laughter, they stayed focused enough to carry on with their presenting duties.

Kim opened the envelope to announce that RuPaul's drag race was the winner of the Emmy for outstanding competition series.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment from some fans of KUWTK when Kylie Jenner was a no show.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had been scheduled to join her older siblings at the Emmys.

Although she had posted to her social media on Sunday to promote her cosmetics brand, a source close to Kylie told Entertainment Tonight that she skipped out on the awards show because she is 'sick.'