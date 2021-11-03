Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy SECRET Rooftop Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy a private dinner at Campania’s on Tuesday night.

“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately.” a restaurant source said. “It was just the two of them. They quietly were able to sneak in and out”

Ahead of the romantic dinner, a massive bouquet of roses arrived to Kim's hotel just as she was about to meet Davidson.

Earlier this week, the reality star and the SNL comedian were spotted holding hands while riding on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

a source told People that there's nothing romantic happening. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” the insider said. “It's just friends hanging out.”

Back in January 2019, following her then husband Kanye West’s controversial appearance on the variety show, the group hung out at Kid Cudi’s birthday party.

