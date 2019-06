Kim Kardashian Celebrates Khloe's Birthday in Style

Kim Kardashian celebrated her sister Khloe's birthday in style.

The reality star, 35, flaunted her curves in a tight baby pink dress that fit her like a glove as she struck a pose alongside Kylie Jenner on Thursday.





Kim looked every inch the cover girl as her young sibling sizzled in a black bra and leopard print ensemble.

And in another social media snap, Kim was the picture of glamour - and basically the center of attention - she did appear to be barefoot for the photo op.

The reality star wore her jet black locks up into a trendy high ponytail, an array of necklaces, and a face full of makeup.

The photo was posted by the family's go-to hair stylist Jen Atkin, who has since taken it down.

'Celebrating our girl @khloekardashian,' she captioned the photo.

Thursday was Khloe's big night as she celebrated her 35th birthday, but the real guest of honor was her 14-month-old daughter True.

Khloe documented her birthday on social media including an adorable video of herself carrying her only daughter.

It definitely was a family affair as her sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner took to their Instagram to also post from the momentous occasion.

Kendall Jenner was also there as she could be seen holding 16-month-old niece Stormi and Scott Disick's 20-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie was also seen enjoying the festivities.

Khloe looked every bit the Barbie Girl as she sported a strapless hot pink top with jeans.

She matched her nail color with her top as she accessorized with a blinged out platinum necklace with a pendant that read 'True' along with a matching ring.

Her blonde locks were worn down into waves flowing over her shoulders.

Khloe kept up with the thematic color with pink eyeshadow and shiny lip as she puckered for the self-taken video.

True looked angelic in a white dress as she happily posed with her mother. Her professional basketball player father Tristan Thompson was nowhere to be found.

Kylie, 21, was not alone for the occasion as she was joined by BFF Stassi Karanikolaou.

The two definitely seemed excited about their looks as they posted selfie videos while en route to the celebration.

The lip kit mogul kept her clothing to a minimum as she bared her chest and stomach wearing only a black bra and patterned blazer.

The reality TV star wore a black, white and beige zebra striped blazer over the lingerie piece, paired with shorts and silver shoes.

She decked out her outfit with two gold rings, a gold pendant necklace and large gold hoop earrings.

The makeup mogul kept her eye look simple with a feathered liner, with a full face, contoured cheekbones and a light brown over lined lip.

Her hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail as she headed to the party in a Rolls Royce.

Stassi matched the mogul in a blazer, shorts and tight pony look. Wearing a black pinstripe blazer, black bandeau and white sneakers, she also complimented Kylie wearing small gold hoop earrings.

The story was pink-themed including the entire food spread which featured pink grilled cheese sandwiches.

There were also masks so you could look like the birthday celebrant herself.

The beverages were even on brand as they included straws with Khloe's face on them as well as her sayings from Keeping Up With The Kardashians emblazoned on the cups including: 'I never stopped being a hoe!"

Earlier in the day Kim got her a cheeky gift and appeared super proud of herself as she showed off the glittering eggplant design Judith Leiber clutch bag on her Instagram.

Kim, 38, made sure to offer a dirty joke, hinting at the saucy nature of the gift for her sister who is currently single.

'Okay guys, so for Khloe's birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her,

'And she loves it guys. So she's definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday.'

In recent years the eggplant emoji has come to represent the penis in text language.

Scott Disick is also heard in the background of the clip saying: 'She really needs some eggplant tonight!'

The sparkling clutch, named the Aubergine Eggplant minaudièr, is adorned with purple and green rhinestones and priced at $3,995.

The pricey gift and tongue in cheek joke no doubt topped off a wonderful day for the KUWTK star who was inundated with loving messages from her family on her birthday.

Earlier on Thursday her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson paid a gushing tribute to Khloe.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who cheated on Khloe multiple times when she was pregnant with their child, posted a message to his Instagram on Thursday.

Tristan's message began: 'Happy birthday @khloekardashian, You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out.

'Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko'

The duo split earlier this year amid a firestorm of drama when Tristan was caught making out with longtime Kardashian/ Jenner friend Jordyn Woods, 21.

But Khloe has refused to shut Tristan, 28, out of her life for the sake of their daughter True and invited the NBA player to the tot's first birthday bash in April.

Kris Jenner was the first to wish Khloe a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post where she called the Good American designer a 'amazing soul.'

Kris shared several photos of Khloe, the first one where Kris and her were in the water with baby True Thompson, aged one.

There is also a photo where Khloe must have been around five years old as she is all dressed up in a purple gown.

The note began, 'Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!!'

She added, 'I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy.... you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life.'

Jenner finished with: 'I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you...

'You are the best daughter mom sister and friend.'

Kim shared two photos of Khloe with the KarJenner kids adding, 'Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes.

'I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!'

The biggest treat, however, is a video made for Khloe by her family that was shared on YouTube.

Kim calls Khloe her 'favorite sister' and says she cut her hair short like Khloe's as a tribute, adding 'every moment with you is a favorite.'

She also said she wanted her year to be 'drama free,' as well as healthy and happy. The wife of Kanye West added there should be 'no more bull sh*t.'

Kylie wears a bikini top as she calls her a 'bright light' and special, adding she has looked up to her all her life.

'You make every party, your brighten all of our lives!'

Kourtney calls Khloe a 'soul mate' and said she was the Thelma to her Louise, the Suzanne to her Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy. Then she said Khloe could be Lucy.

Strangely, she said that she didn't remember Khloe before she turned 16 in what seems to be a slight dig.

'I love you so much,' she added.

Pierre the mime also appeared.

Khloe been trying to rebound from the shocking news four months ago that Woods had kissed - and perhaps more - the father of her child who she was still in a relationship with.

But the Revenge Body star has shared her anger at the turns of events.

In April she lashed out at 'men': 'Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.'