Kim Kardashian Donates $25K to her Personal Photographer

Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West has donated $25,000 to the ongoing medical treatment of her personal photographer Marcus Hyde, following his car crash last month.

The talented photographer - who has also shot stars including Ariana Grande, Donald Glover, and Snoop Dogg - lost control of his Mercedes as he drove up the Malibu coast on October 29, and was rushed to hospital in a "critical" condition.

Marcus is still in hospital one month later, and after a GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for his medical treatments, Kim and her husband Kanye West have made a whopping donation of $25,000 to the cause.

The description of the page reads: "As many know, Marcus Hyde was in a serious car accident at the end of October, resulting in him being hospitalized with serious injuries. He is still currently being hospitalized and will be for quite some time. With that being said, he has a long road to recovery."

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, managed to push the page way over its $10,000 target, and as of the time of writing, Marcus' page has earned $29,055 in donations.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also shared a link to the page on Twitter, where she wrote: "If you are able to help the family would be so grateful!"

Previously, Kim had taken to social media to say she was "praying" for Marcus after the horrific crash.

She wrote: "I'm trying to find the perfect picture but I don't want to share them. We were saving these for our book.

Angels are surrounding you. I'm praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde (sic)"

Marcus' car is said to have smashed through a fence on the Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into the embankment.

Both the photographer and a female passenger were airlifted to the hospital, and paramedics said Marcus suffered seizures as they pulled him out of the wreck.