Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash as She tells Women 'Get Your F***ing Ass up And Work

In a recent interview with Variety, The Kardashians shared tips for women in business as they promoted their new reality show on Hulu.

In the Interview, Kim Kardashian gave an advice, that unfortunately faced a ton of criticism and backlash all over social media.

When asked what was their advice for women in business, Kim answered: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kourtney then replied, 'That is so true'.

Kim's statement has sparked backlash all over social media, and fans were not happy with her answer, Twitter users took to their accounts to rant about the KKW beauty founder's statement, among them were Jameela Jamil and KISS' Paul Stanley.

“Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Women’s Day has to be the biggest joke of the year,” one person tweeted.

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

What baffles me about kim Kardashian’s nobody’s wants to work comments is that we very clearly live in the era of the hustlers mentality, where everyone has 3 jobs, is a social media influencer, and a freelancer of some kind too. All anybody does is work and it’s killing us — elisabeth sherman (@shermanelis) March 10, 2022

Another user attached a picture of Paris Hilton wearing a 'Stop Being Poor' shirt, and wrote: 'kim kardashian giving business advice:'

KISS' Paul Stanley wrote: ' Paul Stanley shared an article on his Twitter, criticising her for the implication that women just weren't working hard enough.'




