Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism Due to Her Vogue Arabia Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to criticism. In fact, the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan are no strangers to controversy due to their huge fame. There’s no launch of theirs that has had a safe pass. Every stunt has to show up. Today we’re tackling Kim’s latest one.

Kim Kardashian shared her new instagram post announcing her third time to be featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia and people had lots of things to say.

Kim’s followers immediately noticed the similarities between her and Beyonce’s sense of styles.

The comments of people accusing Kim of copying beyonce flooded the post.

People also weren’t really appreciative of the excessive photoshop that was crystal clear in this cover. Body positivity has become a worldwide priority and people aren’t messing around. The one-inch waist followed by curvy thighs is an hourglass fantasy that has nothing to with reality.

