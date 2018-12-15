Kim Kardashian Joined Her Nephews in Disneyland

Kim Kardashian Takes Kids to Disneyland (Twitter)

After wishing her nephews Reign and Mason Disick a happy birthday on social media, Kim Kardashian joined them in the celebration at Disneyland.

Kourtney Kardashian's sons with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick share the same birthday, with Mason turning nine years old and Reign turning five years old.

Also joining in on the fun was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, along with Kim's own kids, Saint and North.

Kim, 38, was wearing a brown hoodie plus grey pants and white shoes, while pushing her kids in a dual stroller.

Kourtney, 39, was wearing a black top, leggings and a jacket during the outing, while holding a Starbucks coffee cup.

Kris Jenner, 62, was also spotted at Disneyland, playing with her grandkids North and Saint.

Kourtney was also seen riding a rollercoaster during her Disneyland outing, and walking with her sons at the resort.

Jenner also took to Instagram, sharing a collage of shots of her grandsons, captioned: 'Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign!'

Auntie Kim Kardashian West posted a two-photo slideshow of herself with the birthday boys.

She wrote: 'My two nephews born on the same day!!!! Mason & Reign I love you to the moon and back!

'Watching you grow up has been the best journey ever! Can’t wait to celebrate with you guys!'

'It brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday,' adding two heart emojis.

As for Khloe Kardashian, she wrote: 'Happy Birthday Mase and Reign!!! I love how our family has grown

'I love how amazing you both are! We are so lucky to have the both of you!! Until the end of time, I love you!"

And Khloe seemed particularly excited about Mason opening his birthday card, posting a short video of him opening his card on her Instagram stories.

'Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know,' the Revenge Body host wrote in the card. 'You are one of my most favorite people in the world! Auntie KoKo.'

Meanwhile, their dad, Scott Disick, who is presently in Saudi Arabie with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, also reached out to his boys via instagram.

The 35-year-old shared a snapshot of his sons on board a speedboat, which showed Reign whispering something in Mason’s ear. 'Happy birthday my loves!' he wrote along with a heart emoji.

Scott also shares daughter Penelope, six, with his ex, Kourtney.