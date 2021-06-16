Kim Kardashian Keeps Series of Memento Books for Her Daughter

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her estranged husband Kanye West's first-born child turned eight on Tuesday (15.06.21), and alongside a touching tribute in which she hailed North "the silliest, most stylish, most creative person", the mother-of-four revealed the unique gift she is making for her.



The Skims founder - who also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with Kanye - shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of her and North from her 2017 Steven Klein Jackie O photoshoot on Instagram.



She captioned the post: "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well! (sic)"



North's grandmother Kris Jenner echoed Kim's tribute.



Alongside a series of family snaps, the 65-year-old momager wrote on her own profile: "Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!! You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo (sic)"



Her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 42, also wished her niece a happy birthday and thanked her for being a good friend to her cousin Penelope, who turns nine next month.



The Poosh founder captioned two snaps of her and North on a rollercoaster ride: "Happy Birthday to my Northie girl thank you for being the best friend cousin to my Penelope."