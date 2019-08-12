Kim Kardashian Looks Beautiful in Tiny Black Dress

But, Kim Kardashian, 38, stayed behind.

The reality star seemed to have another agenda for the fun-filled weekend and shared a photo on Sunday of her sporting a sleek black dress and modeling some custom Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

A look! She sported a teeny tiny black form fitting dress that showed off her curves

Before her photoshoot, the makeup mogul shared a special delivery from Louis Vuitton showing off some custom colors just for her husband, Kanye West, 42.

'Kanye's favorite @Louisvuitton sunglasses in custom colors. Thanks @virgilabloh,' she wrote next to the glasses.

She then shared a photo of her and Kanye with a blank face as they modeled the glasses.

Kim's little sister, Kylie Jenner has been off in Italy this week celebrating her birthday.

The entrepreneur was joined by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 27, their daughter Stormi, aged one, and her mom Kris Jenner, 63, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38.

The group seems to be ringing in the milestone right with a lavish cake, jet-skiing, and sight-seeing in Italy.