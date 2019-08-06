Kim Kardashian Looks Like a New Person in New KKW Beauty ad

The 38-year-old beauty was hardly recognizable with a thinner nose and larger pout. Her 145M Instagram followers noticed right away as they asked 'Is that you?' and 'What happened to your face?'





The TV star had her hands resting on her head as she wore very heavy black eye makeup and a nude lip while hawking her new '90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas' called The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections.

​

The wife of Kanye West had her black hair stick straight and down. And she was wearing a black leather Versace top.

Her nose definitely looked different, but that just could have been thanks to very strong contour.

And her lips appeared bigger than usual.

Another difference were her eyes which appeared to be closer together. And there seemed to be a mole on her cheek.

Some fans liked the look, saying 'JESUS' and 'you looks beautiful' but others were not so sure.

Brookeposeyy commented, 'ily but that does not look like u.'

Another said she looked like the late singer Aaliyah who passed in 2001 in The Bahamas.

Abieley said she looked like Toni Braxton.

'So photoshopped you don’t even look yourself anymore, Kim,' wrote another commenter.

Nalzzmlks wrote, 'Am I the only one who didn’t recognise sis for like a good 10 seconds?'

'Lady Gaga, is that you?' joked another user.

Her full caption read: 'I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

'I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

'Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty.'

This is hardly the first time Kim has been accused of changing a photo.

In 2018 she shared a behind-the-scenes image from her shoot with Calvin Klein, however eagle-eyed fans claimed the door she was standing in front of was distorted along the line of her leg.

In 2017, Kim and her sisters starred in a lingerie shoot for Calvin Klein, in which they all posed in the instantly recognizable underwear, with the white band on the waist and under the bra line showing the brand's monogram.

​

She then pulled out the backdated selfie from the set of the shoot to share with her fans on social media, with the caption: 'Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @ calvin klein shoot #MyCalvins #ad'.

While she certainly looked sensational in the shot, fans soon swarmed both Instagram and Twitter with reaction to the image as users insisted she had used Photoshop to transform her figure in the stunning snap.

Unconvinced Twitter users took to the microblogging site to pen: 'Waited to photoshop the pic before posting ayy??... Photoshop goals'.

Instagram users meanwhile penned: 'Giving girls everywhere unrealistic body image expectations... Lol photoshopped!! Not hate just saying... Photoshopped... Lmfao you seriously need to chill on the Photoshop...

'Is the door curved down next to her left leg? looololoooolol... you can literally see the distortion lines lol but i love her... Photoshop fail... this cant be real... I apologize.

'Her left hip that she has popped out, the door comes in and slants closer to the other door. I wish I could just mark on it, but honestly I could totally be wrong. It definitely wouldn’t be the first time. LOL.

'I’m all about loving yourself, body positivity, confidence!! It’s something that’s very hard to do! Just be real in the photos,!

'She worked hard and has a great figure so why the need to Photoshop or edit pictures. This definitely wouldn’t be the first time she has photoshopped.

Naturally however, her legion of loving fans also gushed over the image, writing: 'I just know she gonna break the internet once again! That waist is literally my goals... You're very beautiful my love my life... Wooo beautiful picture... Very beautiful'.

​

Another photo Kim shared to Instagram in October 2018 pictured her sitting on a gold pedestal next to a nude male model, yet fans detected something was amiss with one of Kim's most prominent assets.

Some commenters noted that Kim's derriere appeared to be considerably smaller than in many of her other photos.

One user commented that her thighs appeared to be different sizes in the photo.

Another pointed out how much Kim had been made to look like her sister Kourtney.

A photo the KUWTK star shared in September of last year also belied some striking changes, though they weren't quite as extreme as her other Photoshop fails.

In a sparkling photo advertising her lip gloss and eye shadows, Kim appeared to have eyes a shade of milk chocolate, whereas previous images have shown her with eyes a considerably darker shade of brown.

Her hair artist Chris Appleton unintentionally revealed the ruse by sharing an unretouched version of the photo in which her eyes were darker and there was less of a grainy texture to her skin.

'This was badly photoshopped,' commented one user.

Others seemed to appreciate the new shade, thought it wasn't clear if they were aware of the manipulation.

'Great eye color!' wrote brownlisa376.

Kim's brushes with Photoshop aren't a new phenomenon, though.

The reality star shared a photo of herself in 2014 with Blac Chyna, back when the two were both on better terms.

The two showed off their rear ends in a bathroom mirror selfie, yet watchful eyes noticed that the floor tiles appeared to around KIm's leg, and the door frame in the background was bent out of shape, suggesting she had tried to slim her tummy down a bit.

'That is not real,' simply stated one user.

Katelyn.ray wrote, 'look how bad the door is in the back lmao.'

'Yo yo the door's bending?' wrote another eagle-eyed fan.