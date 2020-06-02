Kim Kardashian Offers to Help a Protester Who Was Injured by a Rubber Bullet

The 39-year-old reality star was shocked to see a trending photo on Twitter showing a woman who was shot while standing in the street filming during a George Floyd protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

The graphic image shows a young woman with a chunk of flesh missing from her forehead and her left eye bruised and swollen shut.

The reality star was so shocked at the image she offered to help, tweeting in reply, 'This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how i can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.'

Dozens of people tagged the woman, who's named Shannyn, on Twitter and uses the handle @shannynsharyse so Kim could get in touch.

On Monday Shannyn shared a video to her Instagram to address accusations that she faked her injuries.





​

She wrote, 'So apparently a lot of people think what happened wasn't real and its make up. So here's the video from right after I got hit. That being said please remain focused on why we do this. IT IS FOR THE INNOCENT WHO LOST THEIR LIVES THROUGH POLICE BRUTALITY AND RACISM.'

​

The harrowing clip, which was also shared to YouTube , shows a city street with a line of police officers at one end, it's pretty dark but the sound of a shot can be heard followed by screams as Shannyn hits the ground.

The video also captures the ensuing panic as her friends came to her aid.

Kim's generous offer comes after she denounced 'systemic racism' on Twitter amid widespread protests after the killing of George Floyd.

'I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black,' wrote the KUWTK star.

She is currently in self-isolation with her husband Kanye West and their four children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

'For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,' she began her statement.

'But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.'

Kardashian continued: 'I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.'

She wrote: 'Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.'

​

Kardashian added: 'Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #BlackLivesMatters #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor'.

The text contributes to a petition organized by Color For Change demanding the arrest of all four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death.

This Friday Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third degree murder.

Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes during a forgery arrest this Monday. Floyd died at the hospital that day.

Four police officers including Chauvin have been fired over their role in the incident but so far only Chauvin has been arrested or charged.