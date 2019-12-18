Kim Kardashian Opens up About Kourtney Feud on The Ellen Show

The 39-year-old television personality discussed her issues with Kourtney, 40, on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid reports Kourtney is leaving KUWTK.

Kim and Kourtney clashed in KUWTK Season 17 over the demands of filming the E! reality series.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better," Kim said.

"Her and I have healed and have talked about everything and really come to an understanding," she added.

Kim explained how she and sister Khloe Kardashian have picked up the slack for Kourtney, who refused to film at points in Season 17.

"If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours. So for the past year, Khloe and I have been taking over her hours," Kim said.

"Khloe and I have been really frustrated that we've been working longer. We have kids and a lot of stuff going on, so it's been exhausting for us when she hasn't taken that into consideration," she added.

Kim said Kourtney ultimately decided to film "a little bit" in Season 18.

"We're in a good place about respecting each other's space. If someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly how they want," she said.

Kourtney said during the Season 17 finale, which aired Sunday, that she was at her "breaking point" with the show.

"I have three kids that are my priority more than the show," Kourtney said. "What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show."

"I need a break and I don't want to film anymore," she added.

On Ellen, Kim also reacted to her sister Kendall Jenner ranking the Kardashian-Jenner siblings in order of best to worst parents. Kendall put Rob Kardashian first, followed by Khloe, Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney.

"To her defense, she did start it off with, 'You guys, they are all amazing parents,'" Kim said of Kendall. "I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent."