Kim Kardashian Opens Talk about Her Depression

She's lived so much of her life in the public eye, but this week she got even more candid about both her physical and mental health.

Reality TV star and beauty icon Kim Kardashian opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her recent lupus-related health scare that was covered on the season premiere of her series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the ensuing depression she experienced as a result of testing positive for lupus antibodies.

On Thursday, Kim was interviewed alongside her latest beauty collaborator Winnie Harlow, who Kardashian has teamed with for their new KKW x Winnie line, and she discussed her health and how it was important for her to 'get it together' for her family.

'When you do have a diagnosis, or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting, you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, "OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen?"' the 38-year-old mother of four said.

'"What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids." And so it triggers something,' Kardashian continued.

But true to form, the resilient Kim didn't let it overwhelm her.





'I really had to get myself together because I do have kids and I do have a family that I just have to be positive and get it together for. No matter what's going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second… and then figure out how to be positive about it because it's not going to change.'

'There's no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute,' she revealed.

Kim has four young children with husband Kanye West: North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months.

In addition to her maternal duties, the personality and entrepreneur is studying for the California bar exam, filming her reality TV show, and running multiple businesses including KKW beauty and her recently launched SKIMS shapewear line.

When she began experiencing pain in her hands resulting from the inflammatory lupus disease, Kim said she had to take a break from some more of the physically demanding tasks in her life.

'Until I figured out what was really going on, I just needed to take a break from lifting the baby, and that was really hard for me,' she shared.

'My baby Chicago was, like, a big baby. She's not light. But I was really worried because I had my baby coming, my baby boy [Psalm], and I thought it would be hard for me.'

The outlook going forward, however, is much better.

'Luckily, I got it all under wraps,' she shared in the interview.

'Everything's okay. I'm on a medication now, so everything seems to be fine for right now. I'm just rolling with it day by day.'

One friend that helped her through her recent tough time was Harlow, who Kim said was one of the first people she called.

'[Winnie] gave me amazing advice, and told me a lot of stories that made me feel really confident and [helped me] get through that,' Kardashian mentioned. 'Before we even started on the collab.'

Harlow, 25, has the skin condition called vitiligo, for which she has become a public spokesperson.