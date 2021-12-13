Kim Kardashian Passes The Bar Exam on The Fourth Attempt

Kim Kardashian announced she passed the bar exam after previously failing for three times.

The reality star shared the wonderful news on her Instagram page where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue dress while looking into a mirror and attached a super lengthy caption.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!," she wrote, ''Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.'' she continued.

''I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)





''In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.''

The mother of four wrote: ''A big thank you to @vanjones68 who talked me into going to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room. I respect them so much and appreciate you both for letting me tag along and ask all of the little questions along the way.''

''And Bar Bri Law School bar prep- I couldn’t have done it without you guys! Setting me up with professors @sam.arlen.farkas and @chuckshonholtz changed my life. Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week.''

We did it! I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!''



'' Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ''

The news comes just days after Kim filed to become legally single from her estranged husband, Kanye West.