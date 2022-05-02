Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Attend White House Dinner

Reality television superstar Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who have been dating since late last year, attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.

Kardashian, 41, shared several photos of her in a glittery silver gown that showed off her hourglass figure, while Davidson, 28, wore a dark suit and tie, white shirt, sneakers and sunglasses for the occasion.

"White House din din," Kardashian captioned the gallery of images, which has already gotten nearly 5 million "likes."

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the gala. Among the 3,000 guests were U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, and members of the media.

Broadcast journalist Gayle King joked during the dinner that she and actress/talk-show host Drew Barrymore had been hurried along the red carpet to make way for Kardashian and Davidson, dubbed by entertainment reporters as "Kete."

"Gayle, Drew, move! Move! Kete are here,'" King recalled the incident from moments earlier.

Brooke Shields, Meghan McCain, Martha Stewart, Amy Schneider, Miranda Kerr, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Chris Tucker, Jason Isaacs, Sophia Bush, Fat Joe, Evan Mock, Kyla Pratt and Roy Wood Jr. also attended the formal affair.

Although presidents traditionally attend the event, Donald Trump did not participate during his term because of his famously acrimonious relationship with the press. No dinners were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.