Kim Kardashian Posts a Throwback Picture of Her Teen Self

Kim Kardashian posted another precious old photo to her 156 million Instagram followers on Saturday, this one just of herself — the day before, she shared another throwback image showing herself with her two sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

In Saturday's image, Kim looks to be in her early-to-mid teens, which means somewhere in the mid-90s, posing in an all black ensemble.

Her raven locks are crimped in the photo, and she wears a midriff-baring tank top with tassel adornments.

Kim wears a wristwatch and models perfectly arched eyebrows in the stock image.

The Skims business mogul looks like she is standing in front of the vanity in a modest bedroom, presumably her own at the time.

Now 39 and a mother of four children, Kim captioned the picture simply with the moniker, 'Baby K'.

While her Instagram feed is often populated with stunning selfies or images of her children, just the day prior, Kim posted another older photo of her and her sisters as children themselves.

In that image, the three girls are clad in coordinating floral ensembles, and cannot be older than nine or ten.

Kim captioned the shot: 'Triplets'.

Kim's followers flooded her comments section for that upload, voicing their shock over how similar she looks to her eldest daughter North, who she shares with husband Kanye West.

'I thought that was North on the right!' wrote one, with someone else joking: 'Wow look at North,I mean Kim..'

'North looks exactly like you!' exclaimed a fan, while another wrote: 'Omg look at North!!!!'

Kim recently made headlines when it was revealed that her Christmas gift to North was a jacket worn by Michael Jackson, which she and Kanye bought for $65,625 at an auction.

She also revealed on her Instagram story that she's 'obsessed with auctions,' and that she bought Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal hat as well.

She also picked up two rings that belonged to Elvis Presley at an auction, which she gave to her brother Rob for Christmas.