Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumours Claiming She Had Her Ribs Removed

No, she didn't get her ribs removed.

Kim Kardashian responded to a playful suggestion her bones were removed and credited her tiny waist to a vegan diet.

On Saturday, Anastasia Soare, founder of cosmetics company Anastasia Beverly Hills, gushed over the reality star's tiny waist in an Instagram Story clip.

'Please explain to me how it’s possible,' Soare raved as she took a video of Kardashian in a skintight bronze dress.

'Oh come on,' the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied as she looked into the smartphone lens with a grin.

'This waist!' Soare exclaimed. 'I've known you for so many years, I have never seen you ...'

Soare then asked the humorous question: 'Did you remove your ribs?

Kardashian laughed, then revealed her secret: 'I think that honestly being a vegan now helps.'

The mom-of-four then took a turn to take a look at herself.

'It does look really small today,' she admitted.

Soare reinstated: 'Today? Every day,' which made Kardashian chuckle.

Kardashian mentioned a change-up in her day-to-day diet back in April when she shared a tasty-looking image of a pile of sweet potato hash alongside some seasoned and sliced avocados.

'I am eating all plant-based when I am home,' she captioned the photo.

The beauty and fashion mogul is also a fan of cleanses, as she revealed in the hours leading up to last year's Met Gala.

Kardashian admitted that she took on a 10-day cleanse to get ready for the event.

'I’m SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol,' she wrote on her app prior to the glitzy shindig.

'I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can.'

'We always have sweets around and it’s really hard when there are temptations everywhere,' she continued.

'I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I’ve been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away. I’m so proud of myself!'

Kardashian underwent the cleanse the same week that she welcomed her fourth child, Psalm, with husband Kanye West.