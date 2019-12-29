Kim Kardashian Says North is Helpful With Her Siblings

And Kim Kardashian said that little North 'is so helpful' with her younger brothers and sisters in a sweet flashback photo shared to Instagram on Saturday.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a snap of her six-year-old daughter feeding baby Psalm a bottle from when he was just a little guy.

​

North carefully positioned her arm for Psalm to relax as she perfectly held a bottle to feed her baby brother.

The fashionable youngster rocked a plush Juicy velour jacket and wore her hair in braids as she relaxed among a bevy of pillows.

She captioned the snap: 'Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big.'

​

The famous family blew off a little steam together at an outdoor playground before touring museums in Tokyo.

Kim reveled in the vacation just days after her brood's annual elaborate Christmas Eve festivities.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a custom made Dior gown with brown alligator leather paneling woven together with pink fabric featuring the brand's signature mark.

​

North was reportedly sick with the stomach flu, but still managed to dress her best in a baby pink suit with matching velour shoes.

Chicago rocked a velvet maroon onesie to match her younger brother Psalm in a chocolate brown version.

Kanye sported a grey, crushed velvet jacket with slacks, and Saint appeared to be matching his father as he sat high atop his shoulders.

​