Kim Kardashian Shares Incredible Results from her New Range of Body Makeup

She recently showed how she covers the severe psoriasis on her legs with body makeup.

But on Friday, Kim Kardashian cloaked her perfect pins in PVC leggings, as the 38-year-old reality TV star stepped out in Agoura Hills, California.





She combined the plastic pants with an oversized purple sweater marked with the words 'Holy Spirit'.

Kim completed the eclectic outfit with a pair of aesthetically questionable gray Yeezy slides on her feet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay wore her raven tresses loose and in a chin-length bob style.

Earlier, the reality star revealed on Twitter that she 'learned to live with' her psoriasis despite unsightly blemishes and scarring on her body.

Kim shared incredible results from her new range of body makeup, where side-by-side images showed the formula completely covering any unsightly marks.

'I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup,' she wrote to her 60 million fans. 'My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed.'

In one image, Kim revealed scarring on her legs from her skin condition, something she's publicly battled for years.

Another image shows her legs without any markings and covered with her latest product from the vast KKW Beauty empire.

She proceeded to show her followers how the product works, brushing some of the tinted foundation on her her legs with a small brush.

'This video is the Body Makeup,' she wrote. 'This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade.'

Kim recently enlisted the help of a medical medium in an attempt to rid her body of the skin disorder and hired Anthony William to take a deeper look at the problem.

'I am all about mediums ... I'm so obsessed,' she said. 'Anyone that knows me knows I love connecting to the spirit world. So, ya, if he can tell me anything about my psoriasis and how to fix it, I'm down to see what happens.'

'Just talking to spirits ... going through every organ, looking for the problem,' he said. 'With you, it's definitely the liver. You have really high deposits of copper.'

Williams revealed a seemingly easy fix to the problem and that 'celery juice is going to neutralize this copper.'

'I'm a little skeptical, but I'll try the celery juice,' Kim admitted. 'If it works, it's so worth it.'

Kim's latest creation is set to be released on June 21.