Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Sculpted Legs in an Instagram Post

The 39-year-old reality TV icon slipped into a busty white crop top that also hinted at her enviably sculpted midriff for the snap.

She let her luxurious black hairdo tumble freely over her shoulders and shot her best smoldering stare at the camera through a thick makeup job.

​

A day earlier she posted a heartwarming picture of her husband Kanye West lounging on the sofa with their daughters North, six, and Chicago, two.

Kanye had a blanket draped over his legs as he appeared to be watching something on television with his little girls.

The showbiz power couple, who married in Florence in 2014, also share two sons - Saint, four, and Psalm, who will turn one this Sunday.

In the middle of last month Kim told Refinery29 that as the family hunker down amid the coronavirus pandemic North has taken charge.

​

'I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is,' shared Kim, who is on her third marriage.

The family are isolating at their multi-million-dollar Hidden Hills mansion but Kim was also recently glimpsed at a beach rental in Malibu.

She shared on The View in March that she has developed a 'newfound respect for teachers' after homeschooling her children in lockdown.

Otherwise she shared that 'I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world' and she is now able to be home with her family more.

'I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine,' shared the aspiring lawyer.

'I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun!'