Kim Kardashian Signs an Exclusive Agreement With Spotify

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have put pen to paper on an exclusive agreement with streaming giant Spotify to host her own podcast, which will focus on her passion for prison reform and her work with the Innocence Project.



According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Kim and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will co-produce and co-host the show, with the aim to raise awareness for the charitable organisation, which works to exonerate individuals in the prison system who have been wrongly convicted.



Kim's podcast deal comes after she has been studying to become a lawyer, and has been funding campaigns to help free federal inmates serving life sentences for low-level drug offences.



The 39-year-old reality star previously said a legal career has been "in [her] soul for years", as she has always been interested in following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team.



She said: "I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn't have been looking at.



"Maybe it was in my soul for years that that's what I would have wanted to do. And I've even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn't filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney."



Kim hopes that her father - who passed away in 2003 when Kim was 22 - would be "so proud" to see her pursuing a career in law, and says whenever she gets "frustrated" with studying, she thinks of him.



The beauty added: "There are times when I could be frustrated and up studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it having four kids. He must've been going through some of the same things that I have gone through. It would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud."