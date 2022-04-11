Kim Kardashian Wants Lawyers to Block Her Sex Tape... Fears a second one

Kim Kardashian asks for help from her lawyer, fearing ex-husband Ray J is leaking another sex tape of her.

Kardashian wants to make sure that he won't, as she is concerned that singer Ray J is plotting to earn millions of dollars by sharing other recorded sex clips with the public and spreading it widely.

The reality star spent thousands of dollars hiring a team of lawyers because she is determined to protect her family "at all costs", as she told the lawyers: "Over my dead body is this happening again."'

And private media sources revealed that Ray J may have videos of the two of them together in intimate and sexual footage, and the video will be suspicious.

It is noteworthy that the first sex clip of Kim Kardashian was spread twenty years ago, where this thing threatened to spoil her career, but there is a beneficial harm as this video helped her rise to fame.

The SKIMS founder was married to rapper Kanye West and had four children with him, but then separated from him and is currently dating SNL star "Pete Davidson".

Her relationship with West in the recent period has witnessed many problems and the exchange of accusations, especially with West trying to return to her in various possible ways.