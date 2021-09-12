Kim Kardashian Wears Head to Toe Leather Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian wears head to toe leather outfit in NYC ahead of the Met Gala.

The 40-year-old was seen stepping out of a black SUV in what looked to be a black leather bodysuit with a zipper up the front.

The TV personality was joined by her mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Her face was completely shielded by the leather face mask which had a zipper up the front and two where the eyes would be, and she wore her tresses in a ponytail.

This is not the first time the mother of four decided to go with a full black bodysuit, last month, Kim wore a similar ensemble at her ex Kanye West's second Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

She wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, including over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.