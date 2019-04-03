Kim Kardashian West Compares Her Two Surrogacy Experiences

The 38-year-old reality star is set to welcome her fourth child (Source: kimkardashian - Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West's second experience with surrogacy has been "different" from her first.

The 38-year-old reality star is set to welcome her fourth child, and second via surrogate mother, in just a few weeks, and has said that since changing which surrogate she used to carry her impending arrival, the situation this time around has been vastly different to when she welcomed her daughter Chicago, now 14 months, into the world last January.

She said: "It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different. I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, with her husband Kanye West - says she feels more "at ease" this time around, because she knows what to expect from the process.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "So, I feel really calm and at ease. I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

Kim's comments come after it was recently claimed the beauty - who turned to surrogacy after she was advised against getting pregnant for a third time, following complications with both her pregnancies - was finding it "difficult to prepare mentally" for the new baby.

A source said: "[Kim] feels unprepared, [but] as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it's difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby.

"Kim and Kanye are both very excited. Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them."