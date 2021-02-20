Kim Kardashian West is "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The 40-year-old reality star has filed legal documents to end her marriage to Kanye, 40, and although she is upset about the end of their relationship, Kim is ready to move on.

A source told E! News: "Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."

Kim and Kanye have been living separately for months, with Kim in Los Angeles and Kanye in Wyoming and friends say her main concern now is for their four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months.

Another insider said: "Kim is doing OK. She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She's a mama bear and protective of her kids."

"Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.

"North has some understanding of what's going on. But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising."

"Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."

Kim has asked for joint legal and physical custody of the children and Kanye is said to be fine with the custody agreement.

The couple are believed to have signed a prenuptial agreement, and TMZ has revealed that neither party is contesting the terms of the document.

Kim’s divorce documents were filed by Laura Wasser and reportedly don’t list a date of separation, instead claiming the date is “to be determined”.