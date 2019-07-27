Kim Kardashian West Visits White House With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian West has taken her daughter to visit the White House.



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star flew in to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. with six-year-old North, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, and her 85-year-old grandmother MJ Campbell via private jet on Thursday (07.25.19).



It's not known why the 38-year-old beauty stopped by the official residence of President Donald Trump but TMZ have reported that it could have something to do with the incarceration of A$AP Rocky in Sweden after she and Kanye asked the Head of State to intervene.







Trump tweeted at the time: "Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.



"Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! (sic)"



The 30-year-old rap star has been in jail since July 5, after he was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival and charged with assault causing bodily harm.



Rocky is being detained pending a trial, which is due to start on July 30, but Trump has since taken to Twitter to demand that he is freed immediately.



He tweeted: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky. Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky (sic)."