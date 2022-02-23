Kim Kardashian Wishes Her Late Father a Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared an emotional Instagram post in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian's what would have been his 78th birthday.

The KKW beauty founder shared a selfie alongside the late attorney, ''Birthday selfie with my dad!'' she wrotre.

Kim added: We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.''



''Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much.'' she ended the post.









Also celebrating the businessman's birthday was Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, who shared her own personal tribute on her Instagram account.

The Good American founder posted a picture that featured all the siblings together in one picture standing next to their father Robert.

Khloe simply wrote: "Happy birthday Daddy," alongside a white heart and a dove.





The mother of one also posted a video of Robert sending his family a special message, followed by a series of picture of Robert in the old days.

Like Kim and Khloe, Kourtney posted a picture of her dad holding a camera with a white balloon behind him , ''My guardian angel 🎈2.22'' she wrote. The Poosh founder also posted on her story a series of old family pictures and snaps with her dad.

Robert Kardashian died in September 2003 two months after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the age of 59.