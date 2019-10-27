Kim, Khloe, Kourtney And Kylie Kardash-Jenner Model in SKIMS

Case in point: Kim K rallied up sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie to celebrate her 39th birthday in Palm Springs,California last weekend with several of their friends.





And now nearly a week later, the birthday girl shared a photo on Instagram of the 12 ladies in a hotel room all decked out in her shapewear line, SKIMS.

In the snap Kim is front and center, lounging on a bed in a form-fitted black ensemble from her collection with her long raven tresses pulled back in a tight ponytail.

'Our group chat is named LIFERS! We spent my birthday weekend in Palm Springs so comfy in our @skims,' Kim shared in the caption.

Kourtney, 40. can also be seen leaning back on the bed to Kim's right in a white version of the outfit.

Kylie, 22, opted to go with grey undies and a matching tank top as she flashed a seductive look into the camera.

Keeping up with Kim's lead, Khloe, 35, stood tall in the back dressed in a black SKIMS outfit.

They were joined by eight of their friends who were gathered around the bed also wearing pieces from the collection.

Being the suave businesswoman and entrepreneur, Kim has put an emphasis on using her own image to sell SKIMS Solutionwear in advertisements, along with a bevy of models, who are usually playing second and third fiddle to the reality star.

The line raked-in about $2 million in product within the first few minutes of the campaign going live in September.

The brand also also values diversity, with products available in up to nine shades, and sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL; some styles even go up to 5XL.