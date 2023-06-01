King and Queen of Jordan arrive at Zahran palace

ALBAWABA - King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrive at Zahran Palace.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan arrive at Zahran palace for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein to Miss Rajwa Al-Saif.

The royal family welcomed the guests arriving for the wedding.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania greet the bride's family arriving for the Wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif at the Zahran Palace!



🔗 https://t.co/xtcf06Vup9 pic.twitter.com/npIgeNPYHX — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) June 1, 2023

Also arriving were the bride, Al-Saif's family, as the King and Queen were seen greeting Al-Saif's family at the entrance of the palace.

Prince William and his wife, and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived and had a chat with the Jordanian Royal family before heading to the wedding hall.

