King and Queen of Jordan arrive at Zahran palace

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan arrive at Zahran palace for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein to Miss Rajwa Al-Saif.
The royal family welcomed the guests arriving for the wedding.
Also arriving were the bride, Al-Saif's family, as the King and Queen were seen greeting Al-Saif's family at the entrance of the palace.
Prince William and his wife, and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived and had a chat with the Jordanian Royal family before heading to the wedding hall.