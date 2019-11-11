Kiss and the City! Saudi Prince Kisses Assala on the Forehead and Twitter Goes Crazy (Video)

They're not only shaking hands now, they are kissing foreheads as well!





Saudi Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed sparked controversy on social media after he kissed Syrian songstress Assala Nasri on the forehead.

The video, which received 1.14 million views on Twitter so far, shows Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed kissing the Syrian artist on the forehead during her attendance at the Lailat Sahem concert in Riyadh entertainment season.

عبدالرحمن بن مساعد يقبل رأس الفنانة السورية أصالة @abdulrahman 😃 pic.twitter.com/75Y9sIK8eA — فهد الشهرانيPilot 🇶🇦 (@fahadq6r6) November 7, 2019

The prince's name was the number one trending hashtag on Saudi Twitter (#عبدالرحمن_بن_مساعد), as thousands of users commented on the story, mostly criticizing him.

The controversy over the video prompted Abdul Rahman to clarify the situation, as did Assala.

The prince tweeted:

"Assala is a dear sister, we have an old family relationship for more than 25 years, a sister and a friend of my daughters and I consider her one of them. Assala asked me at Lailat Sahem: Do you allow me to kiss your head? I said to her without thinking, allow me to do so instead.. The issue does not go beyond this .. Otherwise I wouldn't have done it openly. I ask forgiveness from Allah Almighty and I repent to him"

Meanwhile, Assala responded:

"Your Highness, dear Prince Abdul Rahman Bin Musaed, Your words elevate me, as your humility always increases my respect and appreciation. Your appreciation for my talent drives me to deserve your trust and closeness to your family, which is a great honor and joy.