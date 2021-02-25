KJ Apa Believes Fame Makes His Social Life Difficult

The ‘Riverdale’ star has said he’s “so grateful” for his role as Archie Andrews on the CW drama series, but also believes his fame has made it difficult to talk to others, because they often don’t see him as an “actual person”.



He said: “There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie. I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success. I feel like the only people I can talk to about my issues are my co-stars, the people who can really relate to me.”



KJ particularly praised Cole Sprouse – who plays Jughead Jones – for helping him through his newfound fame, as the 28-year-old actor has been in the spotlight since he was a child.



He continued: “Cole is an amazing person to have on set, because he’s been doing this his whole life. I try and look at it from a fan’s perspective to understand the way they think. But there are times when I’m like, ‘Wow, they really have no idea that we are actual people. They can’t separate us from our characters.’



“You don’t have that in other professions. You don’t dissect the life of a builder and start judging the decisions he makes in his life with his wife and kids. As an actor, I will be judged on everything: my political opinions, my opinions on drugs, my opinions on the people I want to be with. Everything. It’s something I’ve had to come to terms with.”



And KJ, 23, has said he’s now trying to put himself first more often.



Speaking to Interview magazine for a conversation with Demi Moore, he said: “I’m trying to get better at doing things for myself first. I feel like I need to do things all the time for other people. I’m trying to learn that if I’m not really being kind to myself, then I’m not going to be able to help the people who really love me.”