Köksal Baba arrives in Amman

Published January 18th, 2023 - 08:26 GMT
Köksal Baba arrives in Amman
The comedian also paid a visit to the Mazaya tobacco factory. 

ALBAWABA - famous Turkish influencer Köksal Baba landed in Amman, Jordan yesterday on Tuesday,

Köksal Baba documented his arrival at Amman airport where he shared a video of his "welcoming ceremony", the Turkish influencer captioned the post: "just arrive thank u Jordan for very welcome to me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 48-year-old shared on his Instagram story that he started touring the kingdom, as he shared videos of him while on a drive down Nau'r road. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The comedian also paid a visit to the Mazaya tobacco factory. 

Köksal Baba's real name is Köksal Bektaşoğlu, he is a YouTuber from Turkey,  the internet celebrity was a former boxer when he was 20 years of age, and previously won the Turkish youth boxing title three times.

Born in 1975, Bektaşoğlu suffers from a disease that affected his growth process, causing his short stature, the disease is called Hutchinson-Guilford syndrome which is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.

 

