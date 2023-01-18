Köksal Baba arrives in Amman

ALBAWABA - famous Turkish influencer Köksal Baba landed in Amman, Jordan yesterday on Tuesday,

Köksal Baba documented his arrival at Amman airport where he shared a video of his "welcoming ceremony", the Turkish influencer captioned the post: "just arrive thank u Jordan for very welcome to me."

The 48-year-old shared on his Instagram story that he started touring the kingdom, as he shared videos of him while on a drive down Nau'r road.

The comedian also paid a visit to the Mazaya tobacco factory.

Köksal Baba's real name is Köksal Bektaşoğlu, he is a YouTuber from Turkey, the internet celebrity was a former boxer when he was 20 years of age, and previously won the Turkish youth boxing title three times.

Born in 1975, Bektaşoğlu suffers from a disease that affected his growth process, causing his short stature, the disease is called Hutchinson-Guilford syndrome which is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.