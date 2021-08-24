  1. Home
Kobe Bryant's Loved Ones Honor Him on His Birthday

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 24th, 2021
Kobe was 41 when he died in a helicopter crash

Celebs remember Kobe Bryant on -what would have been- his birthday.

On Monday, The NBA player's wife Vanessa Bryant shared a throwback photo of her and Kobe kissing in front of a Larry O'Brien trophy.

''Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. 43.'' Bryant wrote.

Kobe's NBA family shared a sweet tribute in honor of the late athlete, The LA Lakers Twitter page posted a collage of Bryant through the years of his career.

''Thank you for 20 years that we'll never forget.'' the caption said.

Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Jusuf Nurkić, Jamal Crawford, Mindy Kaling, and many more celebrities who competed against him, or simply admired him from afar took part in social media outpouring of good wishes on what would have been Bryant’s 43rd birthday.

Mindy Kailing wrote: ''Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu.''

The Mindy Project actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Katherine in the late NBA superstar’s jersey 

Kobe was 41 when he died in a helicopter crash with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in January 2020.

 

 


