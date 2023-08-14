Kourtney attacked for her morning routine

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 14th, 2023 - 07:33 GMT
Kardashian is already a mom of three

ALBAWABA - Kourtney Kardashian has been called "out of touch" by her followers. 

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her morning routine with her husband, Travis Barker, and fans are not too happy about it, and referred to the Poosh founder as "so out of touch."

Kardashian, 44 who is expecting her first child with her husband Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her and Travis laying in bed with a food tray in front of them.

In another picture, the pregnant mama posted a picture of a tray with two Matcha lattes and a small cup of espresso, napkins, and two spoons, she added a time sticker that read: 11:05 am. 

The TV personality attached  a link to the photo to an article posted on her Poosh website titled, "How to Become a Morning Person."

Fans slammed the reality star for the article that reads "How to Become a Morning Person," while the comments read: "It's 11.05 AM and you are clearly still in bed being served tea."

One follower replied: "They definitely have a target audience and it's not poor people. Most working people are staring at the clock waiting for the lunch break at 11 am." Another user penned: "'This is weird. A morning person at 11 in the morning?"

A user wrote: "Omg so out of touch I can't." "This woman wouldn't survive waking up in the actual morning before the sun rises. What a joke she is." another comment read.

Other users defended the 44-year-old saying that she is pregnant, one fan wrote: "Are you forgetting that she's pregnant? cut her some slack."

Kardashian is already a mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39, while Travis is a dad to two, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.


 

