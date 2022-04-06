Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's No Prenup/Drunken Wedding

Just hours after Travis Barker's performance at the Grammy's, him and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The lovebirds had a wedding ceremony at 1:45 am, at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in front of an Elvis impersonator, and at around 12:30 am, Kardashian and Barker called the chapel to make a wedding ceremony appointment.

However, the owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson said that he is not sure if the couple got married legally or not, as it was not disclosed wether the couple obtained a marriage license ahead of the ceremony.

Marty added: 'There was a lot of that - kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love.' He also revealed that Kravis' wedding party consisted of four people in total, with guests documenting the happy occasion on their phones.''

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's shock wedding! Drunk reality star is caught stumbling back to hotel after marrying drummer in Elvis chapel at 1.30am following Grammys (and 'a few drinks') pic.twitter.com/h9FWuflm0p — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) April 5, 2022

'They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,' he revealed.

'I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.' he continued.

In a video shared by online newspaper, Kourtney can be seen returning back to the hotel alongside her new husband at around 2:30 am, in the clip, the Poosh founder looked like she had a little more than 'just a few drinks'

Travis helped his new wife walk towards the entrance of the Wynn Hotel as she was having a difficulty standing on her two feet steadily.

It's been reported that the happy couple had been working out a prenup but nothing had been signed prior to Monday morning's Las Vegas wedding.