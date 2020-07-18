Kourtney Kardashian Fled Her Home to Stay at Beach House in Malibu

She fled her home in Calabasas for the week to stay at a beach house in Malibu.

And on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, enjoyed some time on the shore with daughter Penelope, eight, youngest son Reign, five, and niece North, seven, at the oceanfront property.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, 37, hung out in the beach house's pool with their eldest son Mason, ten.

Kourtney showed off her enviably toned legs and pert behind in a pair of black bicycle shorts as she climbed up the wooden staircase that led from her beach house to the shore.

She paired her mini shorts with a bright red Adidas zip-up jacket that featured the iconic stripes down the arms in black.

Kardashian was all smiles as she chatted with her pals with a pair of child size slip-ons in her hand.

Her lengthy raven hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail and she sported a minimalistic makeup look.

As Kourtney made her way up the stairs and back inside the beach house, Penelope, North, and Reign remained in the sand with two adult chaperones.

Each of the kids reflected their individual personalities in their swimwear as they stood near one another and contemplated their next beach activity.

North happens to be the eldest child of Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, 39, and husband Kanye West, 43.

Kourtney shares Penelope and Reign, as well as eldest son Mason, with ex Scott, who she split from in 2015.

Scott documented some of the father-son time that he spent with Mason on his Instagram Story, including a snapshot of Mason relaxing in a pool.

Disick also captured the incredible view from the top of the rental house, which looks over the vast ocean.

Later on, Kardashian decked out the entry way of her getaway with balloons as she celebrated the birthday of Kardashian family friend Phil Riportella.

Kourtney shared the decor on her Instagram Story, which included large, silver balloons that spelled out 'Phil' and various gold and black balloons.

In the background of the POOSH founder's brief clip, fans got a glimpse of the impressive outdoor fireplace available to Kourtney and her beach crew.

She also uploaded a darling snapshot of Reign holding a chicken in his hands, while rocking his cute turtle print swim trunks.