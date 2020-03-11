Kourtney Kardashian Hates When People Don't Buy Organic food

Kourtney Kardashian gets "really irked" when people don't buy organic groceries.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star finds it frustrating when her famous family opt for other products over organic ones as she confessed she still "searches" their refrigerators.



She said: "I still search their refrigerators! I say, 'OK, guys, what's it going to take for everyone to stop using plastic water bottles?' I've pretty much gotten everyone switched over to boxed water or glass. But when I go to my family's houses and I see non-organic milk or fruit or vegetables, it really bothers me - like, 'Why do you not think [organic] is better?' It really irks me."



And the 40-year-old star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - is both gluten- and dairy-free at home.



She added: "In my house, we are gluten- and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I'm not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better. I [also] love intermittent fasting. I try to do that all the time. Sometimes if I've had a normal day of eating and I'm pretty full, instead of having dinner, I'll have some bone broth, especially if I'm not feeling well or starting to get sick."



And whilst Kourtney is strict at home, she doesn't "force" her dietary choices on anyone and lets her children whatever they want as long as it is in "moderation".



She told the new issue of Health magazine: "I would never open a can of soda. That's just not where I would cheat. My mom has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And [recently] Kim and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it - Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix. With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we're not bringing our own snacks!"