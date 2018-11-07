Kourtney Kardashian Introduced to Ex's Scott Disick Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian split with Scott in 2015 (Source: kourtneykardash - Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian had dinner with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his new beau Sofia Richie in order to "interact and bond".

The 39-year-old reality star split with Scott - with whom she has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three - in 2015 after almost a decade of on and off dating, and although he has been romancing Sofia for over a year, the two women were only introduced this weekend when they met for dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

A source said: "Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable. Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond.

"They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia."

Kourtney and Scott, 35, have "agreed" it would be best for their brood if the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is acquainted with 20-year-old Sofia, and sources claim the trio's dinner was very casual and simply a chance for everyone to be in the same room at the same time.

The insider added to E! News: "Scott and Kourtney both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other's lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids."

The dinner comes just one month after a source claimed Kourtney and Scott were aiming to do things as a "family unit" for the sake of their children.

An insider said at the time: "When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, they like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids.

"The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy."