Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Website

The New website is called 'Poosh' (Source: kourtneykardashian / Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian wants her new lifestyle website to be a "place of discovery".



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has officially launched Poosh and has promised the site will promote the way she genuinely leads her own life.





She said: "It's a place of discovery. [It will be] curating a lifestyle that's very much the lifestyle that I lead.

"It's important to use my voice to share everything I've learned."



But Kourtney insists she won't be projecting an image of perfection.



She said: "It's all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it's not perfect."



While a number of members of the reality star's family have launched their own product lines, Kourtney refused to say whether or not she'll be joining them.



Quizzed on the possibility, she simply said: "I can't say."



The 39-year-old star - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - admitted she is "always" running late because she's constantly busy with a number of different things at once.



She told Vogue.com: "I always multitask. We are always rushing and always late."



Kourtney is known for her strict eating regime but she has recently adopted a more flexible eating plan.

She said: "I eat dairy and gluten in moderation.



"I try to do my best but I don't stick to it religiously."



But supplements play a big part in Kourtney's diet and she sees a holistic doctor every two weeks to monitor what she needs.



She said: "We check my [blood] levels once I am finished with a new vitamin pack, and tweak what's necessary."



When it comes to her make-up and skin care, Kourtney does her best to use as many organic products as possible.

She said: "I try to use all natural beauty products."