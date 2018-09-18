Kourtney Kardashian Not Planning on Jumping Into a Relationship With Hunk Luka Sabbat

Kourtney's new romance comes just weeks after she split from her toyboy lover Younes Bendjima (Source: kourtneykardash - lukasabbat - Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want anything "too serious" with Luka Sabbat.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has sparked speculation she's dating the 20-year-old hunk after they were spotted looking very cosy over a dinner in Los Angeles recently but, although she's having fun and enjoying getting to know him, she's not planning on jumping into a relationship with him any time soon.

A source told E! News: "Kourtney isn't looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun. Her and Luka laugh a lot and she's enjoying her time with him. It's easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now."

A second insider added: "They started off as friends and it seems like it's turning into more. She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She's known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him.

"She's always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with. They are spending time together and its casual for now."

The 39-year-old beauty - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with ex-partner Scott Disick - set tongues wagging over the weekend when they grabbed a bite to eat at The Nice Guy before attending the grand opening of TAO Chicago together alongside Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban.

The source explained: "They seemed to be really bonding and having fun. They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them. Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time.

"Kourtney was with a few other friends and the owner of TAO, but gave most of her attention to Luka. They sat together at a VIP table and were definitely flirty. At one point, he had his hands on her and Kourtney was smiling. Kourtney looked really happy and they were both drinking together and dancing to the music."

Kourtney's new romance comes just weeks after she split from her toyboy lover Younes Bendjima in August following two years of dating.