Kourtney Kardashian Poses For Her Sister Kim's Shapewear Line

And while the terms of Kourtney Kardashian's latest collaboration is not known, she posed for sister Kim's new shapewear line on Saturday.





The 40-year-old shared a video of herself wearing a black bodysuit to further flaunt her incredibly toned and trim physique.

​

'My name is Kourtney. I am a mother and owner of Poosh and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' she said.

'I don't feel self-conscious about any part of my body,' she added while disrobing her slinky black ensemble.

The video had the elder sister of Kim Kardashian style her brunette tresses out sleek and straight, all while keeping a pair of shades over her eyes.

​

'It makes me feel confident by tightening my waist and flattening my tummy.'

Kourtney's racy display comes as she poses for her sister Kim's new shapewear line, Skims.

And while the mom-of-three appeared thrilled to be posing in the black bodysuit, getting her to promote her sister's previous projects haven't been the smoothest of rides.

​

Fans were quick to reference this in the comments, with one commenting: 'I'm wondering how much Kim paid her.'

Back in a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney went head-to-head with Kim, even serving her up a cease and desist letter from her lawyer, after she wanted to use her face in her app, Kim Kardashian Hollywood.

'I just don't see why they use our name and likeness and don't pay us,' she told Khloe at the time, who didn't have an issue with it.

'It's ridiculous for you to just not do that for me as a favor, I've done so much for you' Kim said.

'And for Scott [Disick] to call me and say, "You should buy her a pair of shoes, I'm not going to buy her a pair of shoes after all I've done for her,' she added while Kourtney said she didn't want any shoes.

'I said to Scott, "I'm not buying her a pair of shoes. I bought her a f---ing career!"'

And while all worked out in the end after an undisclosed monetary number was signed off, it wasn't the first time money had come between Kourtney and her siblings.

​

2014 saw her enraged in a fight with Khloe, after she wanted to charge her $25,000 for some interior design consulting.

Mmm... for $25,000? You must be out of your mind,' she deadpans, before adding sharply: 'Get over yourself.'

Talking to the camera, the soon-to-be mom-of-three explains of the situation: 'I cannot believe that Khloé thought that I was going to help her design her house for free.'

'I didn't know you were charging a fee - we never discussed that,' Khloé tells her sister, before laughing to the camera: 'I thought this was a fun family activity.'

Heading straight for the door, Kourtney fumes: 'I'm not gonna show you the rest of my work. No. And enjoy living here with your disgusting, cheesy finishes.'

When asked by Jimmy Kimmel last year which sister would be most likely to sue her, she replied Kourtney with no hesitation, calling her elder sibling, 'ruthless.'