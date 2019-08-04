Kourtney Kardashian Posts a Completely Nude Picture

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, stripped down completely nude and sat at the edge of a pool for a risqué photo on Wednesday to promote her lifestyle website.





The picture shows Kardashian completely naked as her back faces the camera with her head turned while she looks over her shoulder.

The 40-year-old star ignored all the criticism the picture got as she prefers her freedom and celebrates her right to post anything she wants without intervention.

