Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Curves in Yellow Bikini For Poolside With Poosh

And Courtney Kardashian put her famous figure on display in a mellow yellow bikini for a poolside event with Poosh in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The 40-year-old reality star invited just a few of her closest friends to her Calabasas home for a day of rest and relaxation courtesy of her new blog and a few major brands.

Kourtney sizzled wearing a pair of high-waisted bikni bottoms and a matching bra top for the festivities in her own backyard.

Her tanned and toned figure was on display in a series of shots, as she lead guests through the entryway where maps were provided to detail each station on the compound.

Kris Jenner didn't miss a moment to relax with her oldest child as she sat under a tree wearing her signature leopard print while holding a Poosh fan.

Guests were encouraged to change into matching swimsuits upon arrival, with a display arranged in the foyer next to pop-up changing rooms.

Gorgeous teal colored umbrellas lined the backyard and electric pink flowers filled the pool for a moody scene.

Yris Palmer, Adrienne Baillon and Nicole Williams perched up in matching bikinis before enjoying a tea ceremony from Local Rose.

Plant-based, nutritional supplements were all the rage at the smoothie and frozen yogurt station by WelleCo.

Coola suncare ensured each person had their skin protected from the sun's harsh rays while enjoying the outdoors.

And not to miss out with coverage from head to toe, guests received custom kicks from Stuart Weitzman.

