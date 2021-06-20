Kris Jenner Admits Kourtney Kardashian is The Hardest to Deal With

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is affectionately known as a "momager" to all of her children, but she has finally admitted who the most difficult to work with is.





When asked who was the hardest to manage and gives her "lip" all the time, Kris confessed it was her eldest daughter Kourtney, who admitted she doesn't like saying yes to most things.



Kourtney said: "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it's gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of."



And Kris doesn't think she deserves the criticism she gets by some about her managing role.



She shared: "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organises all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collaborate with the kids."



And daughter Kim came to her defence on the family's reunion show, adding: "It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they're like, 'You know Kris Jenner was behind this.' Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that? We're such a close family. It's all love."



Kris had previously been accused of setting up a run in between Khloe Kardashian and her ex Lamar Odom in 2015, something she strenuously denied.



She said: "It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe's classes and it caused a big commotion. Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be."



But Khloé isn't so convinced that Kris didn't set it up.



She added at the time: "The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning. I don't think my mom realises the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm's way."