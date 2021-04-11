Kris Jenner Fights Many Fires During Her Role as a Manager

The 65-year-old star has revealed she's "always putting out fires" in her role as the manager of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Kris shared: "I feel like a fireman because I'm always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels.



"I think I'm good because they're my kids and I think I am qualified for so many different life reasons."



Kris also revealed what she thinks makes her such a good manager and why her family have been so successful over recent years.



She told WSJ Magazine's The One: "First of all I think when it's your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheque.



"So I think for me I've got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time."



Earlier this week, Kris' daughter Khloe Kardashian received a "deluge" of offers from health and fitness firms after an unedited photo of her leaked online.



The 36-year-old star received offers from various companies following the controversy, which saw an unedited picture of Khloe appear on Instagram before it was removed.



A source said: "Khloe has been deluged with offers from health and fitness brands and companies in the wake of this.

"The unretouched photo was met with some criticism about how the Kardashians manipulate their images, but mostly the reaction to Khloe herself was positive. And opening up how she has struggled with her body image her entire life resonates with a lot of women."



Khloe - who has 136 million followers on Instagram - is also attracting the attention of campaign groups following the photo-editing controversy.



Another source said: "There are a lot of people interested in starting conversations, some new [to Khloe] with different ideas of how to partner (whether it be equity, campaign, social) and others she has partnered with before."