Kris Jenner Reveals Keeping Kylie's Pregnancy a Secret Made Her Anxious

Kris Jenner felt "anxious" about keeping her daughter Kylie Jenner's pregnancy a secret.



The 21-year-old reality star decided not to tell the public when she fell pregnant with her seven-month-old daughter Stormi, and her mother Kris has admitted that whilst keeping the news under wraps was stressful, she's glad it allowed Kylie to have "such a positive experience" bringing her daughter into the world.





Speaking in Sunday's (23.09.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which covered Kylie's labour in February

- Kylie's half sister Kim Kardashian West said: "Can you believe that Kylie got out of the hospital with not one report? Now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and we leak everything. We kept that a secret!"



To which Kris, 62, added: "That was a lot of anxiety for me. People were saying, 'We're going to post, we're going to announce,' and I'm like, 'No!' But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her."

Kim - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with her husband Kanye West - said she was "proud" of Kylie for being about le "stick to her guns" and keep her pregnancy private.



She continued: "Totally. Everyone was just like, 'Okay, we get it. We get why you kept it private.' ... Kylie's always wanted to be a mom, so this is really exciting for her. She just didn't want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I'm really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way."



And the 'Life of Kylie' star insisted that she already misses being pregnant, as she had the "easiest pregnancy ever".



Speaking on the episode, Kylie - who has her tot with boyfriend Travis Scott - said: "I like [pregnancy,]. I miss it. I had the easiest pregnancy ever. You never feel alone - I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore."