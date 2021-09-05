Kristen Stewart Promotes Her New Movie 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart plays the character of Princess Diana.

On Friday, Stewart's latest movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the twilight star unintentionally re-created Princess Diana's look where she mastered a mint green satin tunic just as Diana's had decades before.

Source has revealed that Kristen has finished one of her most important huge cinematic projects, which she relies on a lot to be one of her most important artistic stations, especially as it discusses a difficult period that Princess Diana suffered, and touches on other secrets revealed by the work during its events.

Spencer, written by Stephen Knight, creator of "Peaky Blinders" and directed by Pablo Larrain, takes place on the weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to separate from Prince Charles, and the late princess was spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham County.

And the Venice Film Festival opened last Wednesday with the screening of the film by the great director Pedro Almodovar, which is ''Madres paralelas''.

''Madres paralelas'' Spanish film starring Penelope Cruz, Melina Smit, Israel Eligalde and Aitana Sanchez Gijon, with the participation of Julieta Serrano and Rossi de Palma.